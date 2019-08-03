Sports
Smith hits walk-off single in 10th, Staten Island beats Mahoning Valley 5-4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Smith hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Staten Island Yankees defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 5-4 on Saturday.
Evan Alexander scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.
The Yankees tied the game 4-4 when Matt Pita hit a two-run home run in the sixth.
Aaron McGarity (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Nick Mikolajchak (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Will Brennan singled twice, also stealing a base for the Scrappers.
