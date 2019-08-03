Torres’ single leads Pulaski over Greeneville in 8 innings

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Saul Torres hit a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Pulaski Yankees to a 5-2 win over the Greeneville Reds in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Torres scored Ryder Green and Chad Bell. The single came after Jake Farrell scored on a sacrifice to give the Yankees the lead earlier in the inning.

The Yankees scored one run in the seventh before Greeneville answered in the bottom of the inning when Justin Gomez hit an RBI single, scoring Danny Lantigua to tie the game 2-2.

Tyler Johnson (2-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Gibson (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Yankees swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2 in eight innings.