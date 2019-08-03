Hunter’s double leads Leon to 8-3 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Cedric Hunter hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to an 8-3 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Saturday.

The double by Hunter came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Leon took the lead when Daniel Cornejo hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Hunter and Marco Guzman scored on a double play.

The Bravos later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jose Cardona hit a solo home run, while Carlos Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hunter in the eighth.

Leon starter Jonathan Vargas (6-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Pablo Oramas (5-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Ronnier Mustelier homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Olmecas. Daniel Carbonell doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.