Acuña singles home winning run, Braves beat Reds 5-4 in 10

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies steals second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug.3, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an RBI single off Robert Stephenson with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves recovered from blowing two leads to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Braves thought they had the game just about won in the eighth when Acuña drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk from Michael Lorenzen . But then Shane Greene, the new closer making his Braves debut after being acquired in a trade with Detroit, blew a save opportunity in the ninth.

Greene gave up consecutive singles to begin the inning before Tucker Barnhart's flair single to left field scored the tying run.

Luke Jackson (6-2), who lost the closer's job to Greene after the trade, earned the win after striking out the side in the 10th.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jared Hughes (3-4) walked Adam Duvall and Ender Inciarte before Johan Camargo's sacrifice bunt advanced the runners. After Stephenson struck out pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson, Acuña singled down the third base line to win it.

Ozzie Albies scored on a wild pitch in the third inning for a 1-0 lead and tripled and scored on Freddie Freeman's single in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Braves starter Dallas Keuchel was turning in his best outing in nine starts this season before Aristides Aquino hit his first career homer , a three-run shot into the left field seats in the seventh to make it 3-all.

Aquino reached three times against Keuchel, getting his first career hit with a single in the second and walking in the fifth.

Neither Keuchel nor Trevor Bauer, who was making his Cincinnati debut after getting traded from Cleveland earlier in the week, received a decision.

Bauer was chased when Duvall's RBI double put the Braves up 3-0 in the fifth. He allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three.

Keuchel gave up three runs, four hits and one walk, striking out four in seven innings.

Bauer struck out Duvall in the first to leave the bases loaded and threw a called third strike past him in the third to strand a runner at second.

But the Braves took the lead in the third with Duvall at the plate after Albies walked, stole second, advanced on a groundout and scored on a headfirst slide when Bauer's pitch bounced away in front of the plate.

It nearly happened again in the fourth. A pitch got away from catcher Barnhart, who quickly retrieved the ball and tossed back to Bauer for the tag as Inciarte tried to score on a headfirst slide .

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves SS Dansby Swanson, who missed his 10th straight game with a bruised right foot, ran the bases for the second consecutive day but might need a minor league rehab game before he's ready to return. Swanson is having no trouble hitting or throwing.

EASIER NIGHT

Reds manager David Bell avoided drama from the night before and watched Friday's game from the upper deck in right field while serving the second of a six-game suspension.

Bell, who is allowed in the ballpark during the suspension but must stay away from the dugout, clubhouse and press box when the game begins, said he took in all nine innings without getting approached. He had too much fan interaction on Thursday and had to keep moving around.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.45 ERA) has held opponents to a .202 batting average in four starts since the All-Star break. He received no decision after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings of an April 23 start against Atlanta.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.38 ERA) has a 1.85 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA in eight career starts against Cincinnati.