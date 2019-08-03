Seagle’s run leads AZL Padres 1 to 3-2 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Chandler Seagle scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 3-2 on Sunday.

Seagle scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on an error.

The walk by Smith scored Seagle to give the AZL Padres 1 a 3-2 lead.

CJ Abrams scored on an error in the first inning and Yordi Francisco hit a sacrifice fly in the third to give the AZL Padres 1 a 2-0 lead. The AZL Brewers Blue tied it up with runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Jackie Urbaez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Arbert Cipion before he singled to score Reidy Mercado in the sixth.

Jesus Gonzalez (2-3) got the win in relief while Eddy Tavarez (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Padres 1 remains undefeated against AZL Brewers Blue this season at 4-0.