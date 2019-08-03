Gurwitz’s single leads Inland Empire to 5-1 win over San Jose

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Zane Gurwitz hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 5-1 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

The single by Gurwitz started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the 66ers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Devin Davis hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Gleyvin Pineda.

Inland Empire right-hander Cristopher Molina (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Marte (3-5) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.