Scheiner’s sac fly leads Modesto to 4-2 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner drove in Joseph Rosa with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 4-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Scheiner, part of a two-run inning, gave the Nuts a 1-0 lead before Connor Kopach hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Modesto added two runs, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Matt McLaughlin hit a two-run double.

Modesto southpaw Steven Moyers (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Colten Schmidt (1-2) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.