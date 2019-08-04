Vargas, Rojas and DeLuzio lead Reno in win

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Ildemaro Vargas had four hits, while Joshua Rojas and Ben DeLuzio recorded three apiece as the Reno Aces defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 13-7 on Saturday.

Vargas doubled and singled three times, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Rojas doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Down 5-0, Omaha batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run home run by Nick Dini and a solo home run by Elier Hernandez.

Following the big inning, the Aces went out in front with three runs in the bottom of the frame, including a single by Blake Swihart that scored Vargas.

The Aces later added three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Vargas drove in two runs and DeLuzio drove in one, while Vargas and Andy Young both drove in a run in the seventh.

Lucas Luetge (3-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Omaha starter Jake Kalish (7-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jorge Bonifacio was a double short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Storm Chasers. Hernandez homered and singled.