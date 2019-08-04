Teheran expected to start as Braves host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (51-58, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (66-46, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.45 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Cincinnati and Atlanta are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Braves are 32-24 in home games. Atlanta has hit 173 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 26, averaging one every 17.3 at-bats.

The Reds are 22-32 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.03. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.70 earned run average. The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Luke Jackson earned his sixth victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a triple for Atlanta. Jared Hughes registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 56 extra base hits and is batting .302. Acuna Jr. is 11-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 71 RBIs and is batting .261. Josh VanMeter is 11-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).