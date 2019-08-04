Sports
Mastrobuoni’s single leads South Bend to 8-6 win over Great Lakes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Marcus Mastrobuoni hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to an 8-6 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday.
The single by Mastrobuoni came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Cubs a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Zac Taylor hit an RBI single, scoring Mastrobuoni.
Chris Roller drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jacob Amaya in the second inning to give the Loons a 6-0 lead. The Cubs cut the deficit to two with a run in the second and three in the fourth. In the second, Jake Slaughter hit an RBI single, while Taylor hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Carlos Vega (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Willeman (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Leonel Valera tripled twice, scoring two runs for the Loons.
