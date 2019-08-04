Torres leads Pulaski to 3-0 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Saul Torres hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Greeneville Reds on Sunday.

The home run by Torres, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead before Madison Santos hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Sean Boyle (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Greeneville starter Juan Manuel Abril (1-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Reds were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.