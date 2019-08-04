Manea, Julks lift Fayetteville over Myrtle Beach 13-4

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Manea homered, doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 13-4 on Sunday.

Corey Julks tripled, doubled and singled with four runs and a couple of RBIs for Fayetteville.

Fayetteville scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when it put up four runs, including an out that scored Julks.

Austin Hansen (3-2) got the win in relief while Myrtle Beach starter Alexander Vargas (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miguel Amaya homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Pelicans.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 12-6 against Myrtle Beach this season.