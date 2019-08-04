Amarillo beats Frisco 2-1

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Buddy Reed scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday.

Reed scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Taylor Trammell.

In the bottom of the fourth, Amarillo grabbed the lead on a double by Owen Miller that scored Brad Zunica. Frisco answered in the next half-inning when Ryan Dorow hit a solo home run.

Dauris Valdez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jonathan Hernandez (5-9) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Amarillo improved to 15-7 against Frisco this season.