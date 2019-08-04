Alvarez helps to shut out Yucatan, Quintana Roo wins 6-0

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Henderson Alvarez and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Leones de Yucatan 6-0 on Sunday.

Alvarez (1-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Dustin Crenshaw (1-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Quintana Roo got on the board first in the fourth inning when Brian Hernandez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Frank Diaz.

The Tigres later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh and eighth to finish off the shutout.

Hernandez doubled and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

The Leones were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 6-3 against Yucatan this season.