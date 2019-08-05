Mejia hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Laguna

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Mejia hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 10-4 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The grand slam by Mejia capped a five-run inning and gave the Acereros a 9-2 lead after Noah Perio hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Monclova starter Geno Encina (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reinier Roibal (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and six hits over three innings.

For the Algodoneros, Adrian Gutierrez homered and singled twice.

The teams split the doubleheader after Laguna won the first game 1-0.