Diaz’s triple leads Visalia to 8-7 win over Rancho Cuca.

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Eduardo Diaz hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to an 8-7 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday. The Rawhide swept the three-game series with the win.

The triple by Diaz capped a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide an 8-5 lead after Jorge Perez drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Rancho Cuca. cut the deficit to one after Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Miguel Vargas hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jeff Bain (6-8) got the win in relief while Austin Drury (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeter Downs homered and doubled, scoring three runs for the Quakes. Kendall homered and singled.