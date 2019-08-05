Gonsolin expected to start as Dodgers host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (58-52, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-4, 5.15 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 5.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and St. Louis will face off at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 43-15 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .468, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .670 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Cardinals are 27-29 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.08. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.93 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 61 extra base hits and is batting .325. Will Smith is 9-for-24 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 46 extra base hits and is batting .255. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-41 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 60-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: 10-day IL (wrist), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).