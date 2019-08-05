Morton expected to start as Rays host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (45-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-48, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (2-1, 4.80 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.78 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Rays are 29-24 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay is slugging .436 as a unit. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .533 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Blue Jays have gone 17-30 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 168 home runs as a team this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with 18, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 18 home runs and is batting .287. Tommy Pham is 11-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 115 hits and has 54 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 18-for-40 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: day-to-day (finger), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Kingham: 10-day IL (oblique), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Derek Fisher: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).