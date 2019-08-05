Toplikar leads Augusta to 3-2 win over Hickory

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Trenton Toplikar allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Hickory Crawdads in a 3-2 win on Monday.

Toplikar (3-1) allowed two runs while striking out two to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the third, Augusta grabbed the lead when Franklin Labour hit a two-run double.

Hickory answered in the next half-inning when Melvin Novoa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Jung to tie it up.

The GreenJackets took the lead for good in the fifth when Frankie Tostado hit an RBI single, scoring Simon Whiteman.

Tai Tiedemann (4-1) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out four in the South Atlantic League game.