Schmidt leads Tampa to 6-0 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Clarke Schmidt struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Tampa Tarpons over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a 6-0 win on Monday. The Flying Tigers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Schmidt (4-4) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing three hits.

In the top of the second, Tampa scored on a double by Donny Sands that brought home Alexander Palma. Later in the inning, Leonardo Molina hit a sacrifice fly to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead. The Tarpons then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Estevan Florial hit a two-run home run, while Kyle Gray hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Elvin Rodriguez (9-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Flying Tigers were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.