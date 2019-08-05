Weathers, Harris lead Fort Wayne to 9-3 win over West Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Ryan Weathers allowed just five hits over six innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-3 on Monday.

The single by Harris, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead before Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Weathers struck out four while allowing three runs.

Cody Tyler (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Michigan starter Brad Bass (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Fort Wayne improved to 7-2 against West Michigan this season.