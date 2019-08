ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Oneil Cruz hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 6-5 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Monday.

The single by Cruz scored Chris Sharpe and was the game's last scoring play.

Clay Holmes (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Cyr (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.