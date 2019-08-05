Hernandez’s single leads Danville to 8-5 win over Bristol

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Ray Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Danville Braves to an 8-5 win over the Bristol Pirates on Monday.

The single by Hernandez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Braves a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Cody Birdsong hit an RBI double and then scored on a stolen base.

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth when Willie Carter hit an RBI double, bringing home Beau Philip.

Tanner Gordon (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Eardensohn (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Samuel Inoa singled three times, scoring two runs for the Pirates.