Young’s single leads Tennessee to 1-0 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a run-scoring single in the first inning to give the Tennessee Smokies a 1-0 win over the Mississippi Braves on Monday.

Nico Hoerner scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a ground out by Vimael Machin.

Tennessee starter Erick Leal (2-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nolan Kingham (0-1) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing one run and five hits over five innings.

Mississippi was blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Tennessee staff recorded its second shutout of the year.

Tennessee improved to 6-3 against Mississippi this season.