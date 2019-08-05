Rivas’ run leads Vermont to 4-3 win over Staten Island

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jose Rivas scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, as the Vermont Lake Monsters beat the Staten Island Yankees 4-3 on Monday.

Rivas scored after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then went to third on a single by Yerdel Vargas.

The single by Vargas scored Noah Vaughan to tie the game 3-3.

After Vermont crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Staten Island went up 3-2 after Juan De Leon hit a solo home run in the second inning and Pat DeMarco hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Jorge Martinez (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Nick Ernst (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.