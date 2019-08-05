Stewart leads Williamsport to 9-3 win over Batavia

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- D.J. Stewart had two hits and two RBI as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Batavia Muckdogs 9-3 on Monday.

Trailing 2-0, the Crosscutters took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Stewart hit a two-run double en route to the two-run lead.

The Crosscutters later added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Kendall Simmons hit a two-run home run, while Nate Fassnacht hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Rafael Carvajal (3-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Batavia starter Julio Frias (3-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Muckdogs, J.D. Orr singled four times, also stealing a base.