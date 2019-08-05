Kinneman’s double leads West Virginia to 5-2 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Brett Kinneman hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 5-2 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday.

The double by Kinneman scored Cory Wood and Kyle Wilkie to give the Black Bears a 2-0 lead.

Mahoning Valley answered in the bottom of the frame when Raynel Delgado hit an RBI double, bringing home Bryan Lavastida to cut the deficit to one.

The Black Bears later tacked on three runs in the third when Wilkie hit a two-run single and Matthew Fraizer scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

West Virginia right-hander Braxton Ashcraft (1-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Liam Jenkins (0-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.