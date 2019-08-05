Lopez’s single leads Lansing over Bowling Green in 8 innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Otto Lopez hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-3 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

D.J. Neal scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Lansing added a couple of insurance runs when Lopez and Reggie Pruitt scored on a wild pitch.

The Lugnuts scored two runs in the sixth before Bowling Green answered with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3.

Pruitt singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cre Finfrock (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Michael Costanzo (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Bowling Green won the first game 3-1.