Jones’ double leads Beloit over Clinton in 12 innings

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- John Jones hit a three-run double in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Beloit Snappers to an 11-9 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Monday.

The double by Jones scored Devin Foyle, Max Schuemann and Lester Madden.

In the bottom of the inning, Clinton scored on a double by Bubba Hollins that brought home Peyton Burdick. However, the rally ended when Nick Ward got Thomas Jones to fly out to end the game.

The Snappers scored three runs in the 11th before Clinton answered with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 8-8.

Reliever Ward (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits over 1 1/3 innings. Zach Wolf (4-2) went two innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.