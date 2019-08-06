Astros ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Rockies

Colorado Rockies (52-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (73-40, first in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (10-5, 4.68 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.90 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Astros are 41-15 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Justin Verlander leads the team with a 2.74 ERA.

The Rockies are 23-33 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .325.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .512. George Springer is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 57 extra base hits and is batting .285. Daniel Murphy is 16-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: 10-day IL (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).