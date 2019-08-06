Chicago takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Oakland

Oakland Athletics (64-49, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-51, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-7, 4.04 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (9-7, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cubs are 40-18 in home games. Chicago has hit 175 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 28, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Athletics are 27-26 on the road. Oakland has hit 178 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the team with 24, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Rowan Wick earned his second victory and Baez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Blake Treinen took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 62 extra base hits and is batting .290. Nicholas Castellanos is 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .510. Marcus Semien is 14-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: day-to-day (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: 10-day IL (knee), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).