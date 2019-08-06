Sports
Maton’s single leads Clearwater to 5-1 win over Dunedin
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday. With the victory, the Threshers snapped a five-game losing streak.
Matt Vierling scored on the play to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double.
After Clearwater added two runs, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Norberto Obeso hit a solo home run.
The Threshers extended their lead in the eighth when Luke Miller hit a two-run home run.
Clearwater right-hander Jose Taveras (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Graham Spraker (7-5) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.
Demi Orimoloye doubled and singled twice for the Blue Jays.
Comments