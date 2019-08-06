Dirocie hits walk-off single, Kingsport beats Elizabethton 9-8

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Anthony Dirocie hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Kingsport Mets topped the Elizabethton Twins 9-8 on Tuesday.

Cole Kleszcz scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Sebastian Espino.

The Twins took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh when Will Holland hit a two-run double.

Connor Wollersheim (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Benjamin Dum (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Anthony Prato tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Twins.