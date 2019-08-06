Smith’s homer leads New Hampshire to 7-0 win over Akron

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Kevin Smith hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday.

The home run by Smith scored Nash Knight and Riley Adams to give the Fisher Cats a 4-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Josh Palacios hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Smith, while Forrest Wall hit an RBI single in the eighth.

New Hampshire starter Justin Dillon (4-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (4-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

New Hampshire improved to 3-1 against Akron this season.