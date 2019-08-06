Wilson’s single leads Lake County to 5-4 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Billy Wilson hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Tuesday.

Daniel Schneemann scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Miguel Jerez and Wilson.

Jay Schuyler hit a two-run triple and then scored on an error in the first to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead. The Captains came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they scored four runs, including a two-run triple by Bo Naylor.

Dayton tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Miguel Hernandez hit an RBI single, bringing home Morgan Lofstrom.

Tim Herrin (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andrew McDonald (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Schuyler tripled and singled, driving home two runs for the Dragons.