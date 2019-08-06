Marquez, Zinn lift Myrtle Beach over Winston-Salem 10-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Delvin Zinn had three hits and three RBI, and Brailyn Marquez threw five scoreless innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Winston-Salem Dash 10-1 on Tuesday.

Marquez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the second inning when Aramis Ademan and Grant Fennell hit RBI singles.

The Pelicans punctuated the blowout with three runs in the third and five in the sixth. In the third, Ademan and Eric Gonzalez hit RBI singles, while Zinn drove in three runs and Miguel Amaya drove in one in the sixth.

Zach Lewis (5-6) went three innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Myrtle Beach improved to 6-3 against Winston-Salem this season.