Lin leads Pawtucket to 5-4 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Tzu-Wei Lin homered twice as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Columbus Clippers 5-4 on Tuesday.

Pawtucket took the lead in the first when Lin hit a solo home run and Chris Owings hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-2, the Clippers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Eric Haase hit a two-run home run.

Pawtucket right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (4-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jordan Stephens (3-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.