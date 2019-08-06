De Aza hits grand slam, leads Rochester over Gwinnett

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to an 8-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

The grand slam by De Aza scored Wilin Rosario, Brandon Barnes, and Tomas Telis to give the Red Wings a 5-2 lead.

The Red Wings later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Ramon Flores hit a two-run double before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Preston Guilmet (2-6) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Gwinnett starter Ian Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 3-1 against Rochester this season.