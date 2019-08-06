Perez leads Tri-City to 16-4 win over Lowell

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Perez hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the Lowell Spinners 16-4 on Tuesday.

The home runs by Perez, both three-run shots, came in the first off Bryan Lucas and in the eighth off Jose Larez. AJ Lee homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Tri-City right-hander Valente Bellozo (5-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Lucas (4-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up six runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 6-2 against Tri-City this season.