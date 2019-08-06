Schultz’s double leads Wilmington over Fayetteville in 10 innings

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Colby Schultz hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 4-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday.

Kyle Kasser scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Schultz. Later in the inning, Wilmington added a couple of insurance runs when Schultz scored on an error and Brewer Hicklen scored on a single.

The Woodpeckers tied the game 1-1 in the ninth when Miguelangel Sierra hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chandler Taylor.

Hicklen homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tad Ratliff (3-2) got the win in relief while Tanner Duncan (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.