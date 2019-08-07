Ortiz’s double leads Aguascalientes over Leon in 10 innings

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Eliezer Ortiz hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 6-5 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.

Edson Garcia scored the go-ahead run on the double after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Ortiz.

The Bravos tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Felix Pie hit a solo home run.

Reliever Jesus Juarez (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Zack Segovia (3-7) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Danry Vasquez doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Cedric Hunter homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Bravos.