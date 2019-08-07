Loya’s homer leads Durango to 14-13 win over Monclova

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Loya hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Generales de Durango to a 14-13 win over the Acereros del Norte on Tuesday.

The home run by Loya scored Niko Vasquez to give the Generales a 14-12 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Monclova cut into the deficit on a single by Alejandro Ortiz that scored Eric Young Jr..

Isaac Jimenez (2-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alberto Leyva (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Cesar Tapia doubled and singled three times, driving in two runs for the Acereros.