AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

CONSUMERS ENERGY 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 8:35 & 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won after starting third.

Last race: Chase Elliott won his fifth career race.

Fast facts: It was the second win of the year for the 24-year-old Elliott. He also won at Talladega in April and is one of six drivers with multiple victories in 2019. ...Series leader Kyle Busch has posted five consecutive top-10 finishes in Michigan. ...Denny Hamlin has two wins and 12 top-10s at Brooklyn's two-mile oval. ...Joey Logano enters the weekend just 13 points behind Busch.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Aug. 17, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

B&L TRANSPORT 170

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 & 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:40 a.m.; race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (circuit, 2.258 miles).

Race distance: 169.35 miles, 75 laps.

Last year: Justin Allgaier overtook Austin Cindric, who led 59 of 75 laps, to finish first.

Last race: Cindric won at Watkins Glen.

Fast facts: Last week's win was Cindric's first in 54 career series starts. He has also finished in the top 10 27 times. ...NASCAR officials disqualified AJ Allmendinger's No. 10 Chevrolet for a technical violation at Watkins Glen. The Kaulig Racing car, which crossed second behind Cindric, was found to be too low in the back during a post-race inspection. ...Allgaier finished third after sending Ross Chastain into the wall last week, the latest in a series of confrontations between the two. "At some point, you just get to a point of where you're tired of getting run into. And so I ran back into him," Allgaier said.

Next race: Food City 300, Aug. 16, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

CORRIGAN OIL 200

Site: Brooklyn.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 & 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9:35 a.m. (FS2), race, 1 p.m., FS1.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Brett Moffitt took Michigan's summer start.

Last race: Stewart Friesen was the fastest on Eldora's dirt.

Fast facts: Despite consistently running on the lead lap, Friesen's win in Ohio was his first in 63 truck starts spread out over four seasons. Friesen has finished in the top five 20 times. ...Moffitt won in Brooklyn in 2018 despite starting 21st. That was the furthest back a winner came from last season. ... NASCAR suspended three members of Sheldon Creed's No. 2 truck for three races after a safety violation last week.

Next race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Aug. 15, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary, his eighth victory of the season.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Sept. 1, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Mid-Ohio two weeks ago to stay in the title hunt.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, Aug. 18, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: John Force notched his 150th career Funny Car win.

Next event: NHRA Nationals, Aug. 15-18, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Wednesday-Saturday, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars