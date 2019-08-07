Florez carries Bristol to 2-0 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Santiago Florez tossed a four-hit shutout, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 2-0 win over the Danville Braves on Wednesday.

Florez (1-0) struck out three and walked five to pick up the win.

Both runs for Bristol came in the third inning when Jesus Valdez hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Mitch Stallings (3-5) went four innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Cody Milligan reached base three times for the Braves. Danville was blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Bristol staff recorded its third shutout of the year.