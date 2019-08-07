Tom’s double leads Columbus to 4-3 win over Pawtucket

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.

Eric Haase scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Tom.

Marco Hernandez scored on an error in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. The Clippers came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Daniel Johnson hit an RBI single, scoring Yu Chang.

Pawtucket regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Josh Ockimey.

Columbus tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Andrew Velazquez hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Bauers.

Kyle Nelson (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bobby Poyner (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.