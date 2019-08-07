Santana scores winning run, Tri-City beats Lowell 3-2 in walk-off finish

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Santana scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Lowell Spinners 3-2 on Wednesday. With the victory, the ValleyCats swept the three-game series.

Santana scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Yeuris Ramirez and then went to third on a single by Y. Ramirez.

One batter earlier, Y. Ramirez singled, scoring Juan Ramirez to tie the game 2-2.

The ValleyCats scored one run in the seventh before Lowell answered in the next half-inning when Jaxx Groshans hit a two-run single to take a 2-1 lead.

Shea Barry (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kris Jackson (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 6-3 against Tri-City this season.