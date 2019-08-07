Back-to-back homers by Tolbert, Varsho fuel Jackson win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- L.T. Tolbert and Daulton Varsho connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Jackson Generals to a 6-2 victory over Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a three-run inning that gave the Generals a 3-0 lead.

After Jackson added two runs, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run and Brantley Bell hit an RBI double.

The Generals tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Ellis drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tolbert.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Varsho homered and singled twice in the win. Tolbert homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Jackson right-hander Bo Takahashi (8-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Johendi Jiminian (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and three hits over one inning.

Jonathan India doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Lookouts.