Back-to-back homers by Tolbert, Varsho fuel Jackson win
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- L.T. Tolbert and Daulton Varsho connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Jackson Generals to a 6-2 victory over Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday.
The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a three-run inning that gave the Generals a 3-0 lead.
After Jackson added two runs, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run and Brantley Bell hit an RBI double.
The Generals tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Ellis drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tolbert.
Varsho homered and singled twice in the win. Tolbert homered and singled, scoring two runs.
Jackson right-hander Bo Takahashi (8-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Johendi Jiminian (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and three hits over one inning.
Jonathan India doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Lookouts.
