Lynchburg beats Salem 5-3

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jodd Carter scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 5-3 win over the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Hillcats a 3-2 lead after Cody Farhat hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Hillcats later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Gavin Collins hit an RBI single before he singled to score Tyler Freeman in the ninth.

Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Devlin Granberg hit an RBI single, scoring Victor Acosta in the ninth inning to cut the Lynchburg lead to 5-3.

Steven Kwan doubled and singled twice for Lynchburg.

Lynchburg left-hander Kirk McCarty (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel De Jesus (6-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Lynchburg improved to 6-3 against Salem this season.