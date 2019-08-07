Stephen hits walk-off homer, Reading beats Hartford 8-5

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Josh Stephen hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils beat the Hartford Yard Goats 8-5 on Wednesday.

The Yard Goats tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh when Vance Vizcaino hit an RBI single, driving in Manuel Melendez as part of a two-run inning.

Reading starter Connor Seabold went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out six. Addison Russ (4-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Scott Griggs (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Mickey Moniak homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

For the Yard Goats, Tyler Nevin homered and singled, driving in three runs. Vizcaino singled three times, also stealing a base.