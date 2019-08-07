Citta’s single leads West Virginia over Mahoning Valley in 10 innings

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Matthew Fraizer scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the West Virginia Black Bears to an 11-9 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday. The Black Bears swept the short two-game series with the win.

Fraizer scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Fernando Villegas. Later in the inning, West Virginia added an insurance run when Brendt Citta scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Scrappers tied the game 9-9 in the ninth when Joab Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonathan Lopez as part of a three-run inning.

Cory Wood doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Cameron Junker (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jerson Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Scrappers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.